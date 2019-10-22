Consistent performer! Brokerages raise target price for HDFC Bank post Q2 results

Most global brokerages maintained their rating on HDFC Bank after the September quarter results while some of them have raised their target price on the private sector lender.

The most aggressive target price of Rs 1,700 for HDFC Bank was put out by Morgan Stanley which translates into a rise of nearly 40 percent from Friday’s closing price of Rs 1,229.

Country's second-largest private sector lender HDFC Bank reported a healthy 26.75 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in profit for the quarter that ended September 2019 with stable asset quality.

Profit after tax for the quarter increased to Rs 6,345 crore against Rs 5,005.73 crore earned in the same period last year. The growth was driven by average asset growth of 15 percent and a core net interest margin for the quarter of 4.2 percent.

Net interest income during the quarter grew by 14.89 percent to Rs 13,515.04 crore YoY with loan growth at 19.5 percent as compared to the same period last year.