Confused about options strategy? Here are ways to trade the respites or pullbacks

Just like digestion is an important fact of human bodily functions, respite/pullbacks are also a critical and important part of the course of market movement.

These moves generally make up for enough time in the market that one needs to pay good attention in identifying and learning to trade.

Pullbacks or corrections or respites all mean that there is a counter move to the ongoing course of price action. We will first try and identify them.

Then find an opportunity to trade and finally, we will see how these temporary moves can be traded using the non-linear pay-offs in options.

It is not difficult to label an ongoing move in any stock or index. Just try and check the change on a rather larger time scale of a week or a month and look for price change over a few of these intervals. More of any particular price action would lead to a conclusion of a trend.

One more way to re-affirm this backed by data is to check on at least 15 sessions if you find the open interest rising with rising prices and falling with falling prices, it would back the price rise as bullish.

Another way around, if there is a rise in open interest with fall in prices alongside fall in open interest with the rise in prices. It could be labelled as a downtrend.

Now once we establish a trend in progress, we come to the second part of our exercise. Identify the price points that would denote the respite in the offing. Now empirical evidence has it that underlying prices do react to heaviest strike calls and puts.

The trick is to keep an eye on the underlying stock or index when it reaches the heaviest call strike level and it is in an uptrend backed by data points.

At the first instance of long unwinding meaning falling price with falling OI would mean a respite might be on the offing.

On the other hand, if we have an established downtrend and the stock has been hammered to drill down to the heaviest Puts level and the stock shows a positive price move with fall in open interest, we could have a pullback move in the offing.

Once we have these evidence in place. The strategy to take the trade is to go with a long position in a couple of strikes out of the money option.

Meaning for a pullback from a rise we would go for two steps lower Put and similarly, we would go for a long position in two steps higher Call in case we have a pullback from a fall.

Long positions in single options are recommended because we are taking a trade against the trend and we want to have a known loss strategy and that too, minimal.

At the same time Buy position in single option would make sure that in case of any swift move there is a quick buck on the table.

Lastly, the exit points, when you have the very logic that induced this trade going for a toss. Exit the trade. Meaning fresh shorts in the pullback or fresh longs in a respite would compel an exit.

Use these strategies to be a step ahead in booking out of an ongoing trend and monetize the halt or digestion.

