Conditions ideal for a modified call butterfly to flit across the Nifty: Shubham Agarwal

Shubham Agarwal
Apr 03, 2023 / 03:09 PM IST

A long build-up was witnessed in Nifty Futures over the week gone by as there was an increase in OI, with gains witnessed on the Nifty on a weekly closing basis.

Nifty Futures closed last week at around 17,440, gaining about 2.30 percent, and gyrated between 17,030 and 17,466. On the open interest (OI) front, a long build-up was witnessed in Nifty Futures over the week gone by as there was an increase in OI, with gains witnessed on the Nifty on a weekly closing basis.

On the other hand, Bank Nifty Futures lost about 2.97 percent, closing the week at around 40,840. Futures gyrated between 39,580 and 40,912 and ended the week with a gain.

Diving further into the Nifty upcoming weekly expiry, immediate resistance stands at the 17,500 level, where nearly 56.50 lakh shares are the open interest of CE options, followed by vital resistance at 17,700, where about 64.28 lakh shares of CE options are open interest. On the lower side, the immediate support level is at 17,300, where nearly 65.08 lakh shares are PE open interest options, followed by 17,000, where nearly 81.13 lakh shares are PE open interest options.

Looking at the Bank Nifty’s upcoming weekly expiry data, on the upside, the immediate and vital resistance is at 41,000, where nearly 14.42 lakh shares are the CE open interest, whereas, on the lower side, immediate and vital support is at 40,500, where about 22.35 lakh shares represent the PE open interest.