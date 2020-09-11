172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|concor-shares-climb-3-on-jefferies-buy-call-says-stock-may-double-in-3-years-5824681.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2020 09:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Concor shares climb 3% on Jefferies buy call, says stock may double in 3 years

Jefferies has set a target price of Rs 525 for Concor and said that the stock has the potential to double over the next 3 years

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Shares of Container Corporation of India (Concor) climbed 3 percent in early trade on September 11 after global brokerage firm Jefferies gave a buy call on the stock.

As per CNBC-TV18, Jefferies has set a target price of Rs 525 for Concor and said that the stock has the potential to double over the next 3 years, driven by strong volume.

Jefferies, as per CNBC-TV18, sees a 26 percent volume CAGR over FY21-25.

The global brokerage firm is of the view that the expected commencement of the dedicated freight corridor (DFC) would be the key driver.

Jefferies said FY21 profit of the company was impacted due to the land license fee (LLF) issue and it expects a gradual normalisation of EBITDA/TEU by FY25.

Potential privatisation can be the additional upside, Jefferies believes.

Shares of Concor traded 2.23 percent up at Rs 375.70 on BSE at 09:30 hours.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 11, 2020 09:54 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #CONCOR #Container Corporation of India #Jefferies

