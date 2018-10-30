App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 10:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

CONCOR Q2 standalone net up 46.80% to Rs 336 crore

The company had clocked a standalone net profit of Rs 228.91 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a filing to the BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) reported a 46.80 percent its standalone net profit to Rs 336.05 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

The company had clocked a standalone net profit of Rs 228.91 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a filing to the BSE.

Its total income for the quarter under review increased to Rs 1,891.51 crore from Rs 1,520.28 crore in the corresponding quarter a year-ago.

Total expenses of the company also increased to Rs 1,422.90 crore from Rs 1,230.63 in the year-ago period.

CONCOR was incorporated in March 1988 under the Companies Act and commenced operation from November 1989 taking over the existing network of 7 ICDs from the Indian Railways.

At present it has the largest network of 81 Inland Container Depots/container freight stations in India (73 terminals and 8 strategic tie-ups).
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 10:07 pm

tags #Container Corporation of India #Nifty #Results #Sensex

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.