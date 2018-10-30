CONCOR Q2 standalone net up 46.80% to Rs 336 crore

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) reported a 46.80 percent its standalone net profit to Rs 336.05 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

The company had clocked a standalone net profit of Rs 228.91 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a filing to the BSE.

Its total income for the quarter under review increased to Rs 1,891.51 crore from Rs 1,520.28 crore in the corresponding quarter a year-ago.

Total expenses of the company also increased to Rs 1,422.90 crore from Rs 1,230.63 in the year-ago period.

CONCOR was incorporated in March 1988 under the Companies Act and commenced operation from November 1989 taking over the existing network of 7 ICDs from the Indian Railways.

At present it has the largest network of 81 Inland Container Depots/container freight stations in India (73 terminals and 8 strategic tie-ups).