CONCOR, BPCL, Shipping Corporation rally 2-8% amid stake sale buzz

Shares of Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) hit a record high and BPCL touched a 52-week high intraday on September 25 following a media report about government's proposal for a strategic sale in five top CPSEs.

Shares of Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) rallied 8.4 percent intraday, while Container Corporation jumped 6.2 percent to hit a record high of Rs 617.25 and BPCL rallied 1.8 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 469.7 on the BSE.

The government proposed a strategic stake sale in five top central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) and would seek the cabinet's nod for BPCL, CONCOR and SCI sales, CNBC-TV18 quoted sources as saying.

The government would ask the cabinet to clear the acquisition of NEEPCO by NHPC and THDC by NTPC, sources told the channel. The Tehri Hydro Power Complex is a joint venture of Union and Uttar Pradesh governments.

CNBC-TV18 learnt that the government was looking to sell the entire shareholding in each of the companies mentioned above.

As per the strategic divestment policy, the government can cut its holding to below 51 percent and transfer management control.

The government held 53.3 percent stake in BPCL, 54.8 percent in CONCOR and 63.75 percent in SCI, as per shareholding details available on exchanges as of June this year.