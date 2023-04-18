 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Concerns over L&T’s order flows pre and post elections appear redundant: Jefferies

Moneycontrol News
Apr 18, 2023 / 04:29 PM IST

With the National Elections in May 2024, investors appear concerned about the pre-election impact on L&T's order flow and share price. Contrary to the popular belief, L&T’s order flow rose by double-digits in the last three pre-election-year periods.

With the National Elections in May 2024, investors appear concerned about the pre-election impact on L&T's order flow and share price.

The company has seen a strong growth of 30 percent YoY in the first nine months of FY23.

Jefferies believes L&T is in a sweet spot where both domestic and Middle East businesses have a good outlook. This is keeping in mind that Rs 98 billion is the needed announcements, assuming 50 percent of orders is unannounced and there is another month to go.

Pre-election impact worry