Comprehensive policy response is needed to ease the economic fallout of COVID-19 outbreak

Moreover, in all likelihood, FY2019-20 growth could be revised lower too, considering that economic activity in March would have been affected. For this scenario to play out though, the local outbreak and containment efforts would have to last over the first half of the coming fiscal year. The final outturn of growth will depend upon the length of time over which current sub-normal levels of domestic activity, especially in case of certain services, remains in place and if major cities turn to a full lockdown. It is difficult to predict by when the peak level of the local outbreak is hit and the spread is contained, but a reasonable timeline at this stage looks like another 2-3 months at least. That imparts considerable uncertainty to the near-term activity outlook.

However, despite the significant uncertainty around this negative shock, the actual growth outcome will likely be better than the worse-case scenario characterized above. For one, services sector activity can resume much more quickly than the manufacturing sector, once the COVID-19 impact is contained. That would reflect in a sharp pick-up in consumption demand too, especially as demand remains pent-up.

Base case for real GDP growth for the year FY21 therefore at this stage is still about 5.3 percent, with downside risks dominating any upside risks over the first half of FY2020-21, but a sharp recovery ensues in the second half once movement restrictions are lifted and demand recovers swiftly. The first quarter of the coming fiscal year will most likely register most of the slowdown caused due to this sudden stop of economic activity, and the real GDP growth during the quarter can dip to around 3.5 percent.