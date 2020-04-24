App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2020 09:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Commodity trader Ravi Agrawal raises stake in Infibeam Avenues to 5.65%

In a separate release, Ravi Agrawal said he was bullish on the technology sector.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Commodity trader Ravi Omprakash Agrawal along with his family members has raised stake in Infibeam Avenues to 5.65 percent during the week.

Ravi Agrawal, along with persons acting in concert (Suraj Omprakash Agrawal and Amita Ravi Agrawal) have acquired 47,23,505 equity shares (representing 0.71 percent of total paid-up equity) of the company during April 22-24, Infibeam said in a BSE filing.

As a result, their shareholding in the digital payments and e-commerce technology platforms company increased to 5.65 percent, or 3,74,98,240 equity shares, through open market purchases (from 4.94 percent earlier), it added.

Close

In a separate release, Ravi Agrawal said he was bullish on the technology sector. "The recent Facebook investment in Jio augurs well for technology companies like Infibeam Avenues."

related news

With the operating revenue of Rs 512.18 crore in April-December 2019 (down 40.4 percent YoY) and profit at Rs 80.66 crore (up 57.8 percent YoY), Infibeam Avenues is an Indian internet and e-commerce conglomerate involved in digital payments, online retailing, e-commerce software and internet services.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Infibeam has signed a binding agreement for acquisition of 100 percent shareholding of AI Fintech, a company formed and registered in USA.

Accordingly, AI Fintech, which has a turnover of $1,25,158 in FY18, will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

"The object of acquisition is to expand digital payments business in United States," the company said, adding the buyout will be completed within 30 days and cost of acquisition will not be exceeding $5,000.

The digital payment solutions and enterprise software platform provider had made inroads into United States of America, the world's second largest digital payments market by revenue in February itself.

"The company will offer its vast array of digital payment solutions to web and mobile based small and medium enterprises (SME) largely operating in the online retail, education, hospitality and travel and tourism industry, apart from other industry verticals under the brand CCAvenue," it had said.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd., which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 24, 2020 09:30 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Infibeam Avenues

most popular

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.