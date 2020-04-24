Commodity trader Ravi Agrawal raises stake in Infibeam Avenues to 5.65%

Commodity trader Ravi Omprakash Agrawal along with his family members has raised stake in Infibeam Avenues to 5.65 percent during the week.

Ravi Agrawal, along with persons acting in concert (Suraj Omprakash Agrawal and Amita Ravi Agrawal) have acquired 47,23,505 equity shares (representing 0.71 percent of total paid-up equity) of the company during April 22-24, Infibeam said in a BSE filing.

As a result, their shareholding in the digital payments and e-commerce technology platforms company increased to 5.65 percent, or 3,74,98,240 equity shares, through open market purchases (from 4.94 percent earlier), it added.

In a separate release, Ravi Agrawal said he was bullish on the technology sector. "The recent Facebook investment in Jio augurs well for technology companies like Infibeam Avenues."

With the operating revenue of Rs 512.18 crore in April-December 2019 (down 40.4 percent YoY) and profit at Rs 80.66 crore (up 57.8 percent YoY), Infibeam Avenues is an Indian internet and e-commerce conglomerate involved in digital payments, online retailing, e-commerce software and internet services.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Infibeam has signed a binding agreement for acquisition of 100 percent shareholding of AI Fintech, a company formed and registered in USA.

Accordingly, AI Fintech, which has a turnover of $1,25,158 in FY18, will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

"The object of acquisition is to expand digital payments business in United States," the company said, adding the buyout will be completed within 30 days and cost of acquisition will not be exceeding $5,000.

The digital payment solutions and enterprise software platform provider had made inroads into United States of America, the world's second largest digital payments market by revenue in February itself.

"The company will offer its vast array of digital payment solutions to web and mobile based small and medium enterprises (SME) largely operating in the online retail, education, hospitality and travel and tourism industry, apart from other industry verticals under the brand CCAvenue," it had said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

: Reliance Industries Ltd., which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.