'Commodity prices likely to head lower, crude to remain choppy'

Ravindra Rao

Comex gold was trading moderately higher near $1,725/oz after a 0.6% gain on May 13. Gold traded higher, supported by choppiness in the equity market and the US dollar index.

Risk sentiment remains weak amid disappointing economic data, downbeat growth outlook, US-China tensions, increasing virus cases, fear of a second wave of infection in previous hotspots like China and warnings against rushed reopening of economies.

US PPI fell 1.3% in April, the biggest drop since the index began in December 2009, reflecting pressure on the economy. Adding to it, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell warned that the economy would take many months to recover from the pandemic.

ETF inflows also show continuing investor interest.

Gold holdings with SPDR ETF rose by 8.48 tonnes to 1,092.14 tonnes on May 13, the highest since April 2013.

Gold may witness choppy trade, reflecting a mixed trade in the US dollar. However, the general bias may be on the upside amid global growth concerns and hopes of additional monetary easing measures.

After a 1.9% decline on May 13, NYMEX crude was trading above $25 a barrel.

After sharp gains in the last few days, crude has turned directionless due to mixed factors.

Supporting crude price is the improving supply picture as OPEC and the US continue to reduce output. However, demand outlook continues to be bleak as major economies reel under virus-related restrictions.

US crude production fell for the sixth consecutive week to 11.6 million barrels per day, the lowest since July 2019 and 11.5% less than the record high level seen in February.

US Energy Information Administration, earlier this week, lowered its estimate for crude production for 2020 from 11.76 million barrels per day to 11.69 million bpd.

Along with the US, OPEC and allies are also aggressively cutting output. OPEC and allies 9.7 million barrels per day production-cut deal kicked in from May 1 and members are working on adhering to the terms.

Saudi Arabia has indicated it will cut output by an additional 1 million bpd to 7.5 million bpd starting June.

Demand concerns are high as weak economic data point to a negative impact of the virus-related restrictions.

US PPI slumped 1.3% in April as against the forecast of a 0.5% decline. Also weighing on prices is the weaker outlook, as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned that it may further lower global growth forecast.

Adding to demand concerns, after US EIA, OPEC also lowered its global forecast. In its monthly report, OPEC reduced its forecast for 2020 crude demand by 2.23 million bpd and expects it to fall by 9.07 million bpd.

Mixed factors may keep crude price choppy, however, general bias may be on the upside amid improving supply picture.

On May 14, the focus will be on IEA’s monthly outlook, US economic data and development relating to the virus outbreak and US-China tensions.

The author is VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.