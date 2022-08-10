GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
Commodity Markets Live: Metals slip as China consumer inflation rises; Why is there a slump?
Moneycontrol News
Aug 10, 2022 / 02:06 PM IST
Metals slip as China consumer inflation rises. China’s consumer inflation is at the highest level in two years, largely due to surging pork costs. What will be its impact globally? Find out here with Karunya Rao and Manisha Gupta.
first published: Aug 10, 2022 12:37 pm
