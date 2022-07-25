Commodity Futures | Rounding bottom breakout expected in lead











Prices and MACD both are indicating an upward movement in lead

Dhruv Consultancy Services: Dhruv Consultancy Services receives project management consultancy services contract. The company has received the Letter of Acceptance (LOA) for the project management consultancy services for upgradation of new NH 216E in Andhra Pradesh. The company has bagged this contract in association with KAIUS Consulting. Project management consultancy services fees for the said project will be Rs 5.88 crore and the contract period will be of 96 months.

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience View Plans Already a member? Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto 50% OFF What Do You Get Ad free experience Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

Sharpest Opinions Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

+ Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

Actionable Insights Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

Virtual Events Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

Newsletters Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race. View Offers Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers