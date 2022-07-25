English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies from 8.00 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Commodity Futures | Rounding bottom breakout expected in lead

    Prices and MACD both are indicating an upward movement in lead

    Moneycontrol Contributor
    July 25, 2022 / 06:34 AM IST
    Commodity Futures | Rounding bottom breakout expected in lead

    Dhruv Consultancy Services: Dhruv Consultancy Services receives project management consultancy services contract. The company has received the Letter of Acceptance (LOA) for the project management consultancy services for upgradation of new NH 216E in Andhra Pradesh. The company has bagged this contract in association with KAIUS Consulting. Project management consultancy services fees for the said project will be Rs 5.88 crore and the contract period will be of 96 months.

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Prashant Jain: The Last Rockstar

      Jul 22, 2022 / 07:22 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A dividend play, the weekly tactical, Havell’s margin trap, FAQs on rupee fall, Sunak’s charm offensive, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers