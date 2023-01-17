HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Commodity Futures | A head and shoulder breakdown pattern is seen in Mentha Oil

Moneycontrol Contributor   •

A high probability of short trade indicates a further downfall in Mentha Oil

Rama Steel Tubes: Rama Steel Tubes signs MoU with UP government to set up a steel processing unit. The company has signed MoU with the UP government to set up a steel processing unit including MS pipes, STP poles, GI pipes, CR coils, GP coils, and colour coated coils. The proposed investment will be of Rs 600 crore to be invested in phased manner.

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers