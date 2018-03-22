App
Mar 22, 2018 08:29 AM IST

Commodity Corner: USD struggles as Fed signals 2 more hikes in 2018

All the asset classes clearly would be reacting to the US dollar move right now. US Federal Reserve had maintain three rate hikes in 2018, so you have seen nearly a percentage point of decline since the US Fed meeting yesterday which has supported the commodity prices.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

All the asset classes clearly would be reacting to the US dollar move right now. US Federal Reserve had maintain three rate hikes in 2018, so you have seen nearly a percentage point of decline since the US Fed meeting yesterday which has supported the commodity prices.

The crude oil prices are trading at a 7-week highs. We have seen the prices gain up 10 percent from their March lows.

Gold prices gained nearly 2 percent overnight, industrial metal also has rebounded on strength in crude oil prices and the dollar decline.

The only thing that the markets would watch out now for is that the US is likely to announce tariffs on China imports on Friday.

The whole environment is supportive commodities right now.

Watch accompanying video of CNBC-TV18's Manisha Gupta for more details.

