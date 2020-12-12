Commodities register cautious gains amid increasing challenges

Ravindra Rao

Commodities traded near multi-month highs in last few weeks. However, we are seeing choppy trade amid increasing challenges.

Progress on the vaccine front, stimulus measures, optimism around Chinese economy and a weaker US dollar has kept the undertone positive for most commodities. However, rising virus cases, mixed economic data from major economies, Brexit uncertainty, delayed US stimulus deal and US-China tensions indicate that challenges are far from over.

The US dollar index has come off the April 2018 lows set earlier this month but remains pressurized by concerns about health of the US economy amid rising virus cases, mixed economic data and delay in stimulus measures.

Hopes that the vaccine may become a reality soon gained further support as the UK and Canada approved the Pfizer vaccine while the US Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory committee recommended emergency use authorization for it.

However, the virus spread is increasing at an alarming rate and the situation is expected to worsen during holidays and winter season. Rising virus cases in the US and uneven economic recovery has increased expectations that the US government may finalize a stimulus deal soon. However, US policymakers are struggling to make much headway. Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested wrangling over a spending package and coronavirus aid could drag on through Christmas.

The UK and European Union are also struggling to finalize the trade terms that will become applicable once the transition period ends on December 31. While both sides have set a Sunday, talks could extend further.

US-China tensions have also intensified after China revoked visa exemptions for US diplomatic passport holders visiting Hong Kong and Macau, after the US imposed financial sanctions and a travel ban on more than a dozen Chinese officials.

One of the major reasons for the rally across asset classes in the last few months has been the huge influx of monetary inflows as central banks cut interest rates and infused liquidity to boost growth. While central banks have largely maintained support to keep interest rates low, future outlook is altering.

ECB boosted its bond purchases this week as the virus situation continues to worsen. Brazil’s central bank kept the interest rate unchanged but gave the first sign it could soon drop its pledge to keep rates lower for longer as inflation has picked up.

Amid increasing uncertainty near-term cues could come from central bank decisions next week. The Fed is largely expected to keep monetary policy on hold, however, market players may want more clarity on future stance given the vaccine optimism and continuing struggle to finalize a fiscal stimulus deal. Also in focus will be Bank of England and Bank of Japan’s monetary policy. Central bank stance may impact the US dollar and thereby commodities.

(The author is VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities)

