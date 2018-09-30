Commodities outlook: Harvesting pressure to keep soybean prices in check

Ravindra Rao

The harvesting of kharif crops has begun across many states and seasonal supply pressure is likely to increase gradually in the coming weeks. Monsoon rains during the four months were patchy and 9 percent deficient.

But major agricultural belts received adequate rainfall. Thus, the government pegged India’s 2018-19 (July-June) kharif food grain production at a record high 141.6 million tonnes.

On the commencement of harvesting of early-sown crops and higher-output estimates, many kharif-grown commodities were in a bear grip last week. Of the top losers were mentha oil, coriander, soybean and castor seed.

The gainers’ list was led by turmeric, chana and refined soy oil. Mentha oil declined around 5 percent due to the rejection of shipments by China, while the fall in coriander is attributed to huge stockpiles of the spice with stockists.

Turmeric prices have shown signs of recovery in the last couple of weeks on expectations that overseas demand would increase at lower price quotes while chana gained amid lower stocks in physical markets to meet festival-season demand.

Procured stocks of chana are abundant, but the government may not release such stocks below the minimum support price (MSP). A supply crunch in the peak demand period may once again push chana prices toward the MSP of Rs 4,400.

Weaker rupee and festival demand kept the edible-oil complex firm last week, but oilseeds, particularly soybean, declined around 3 percent from the week prior. Favourable crop conditions and more sowing area have increased optimism about the 2018-19 soybean crop.

First advance estimates by the government show a 22 percent increase in soybean output in the 2018-19 season. Moreover, harvesting has started and new-crop arrivals are increasing in physical markets. Added to that are a bumper US crop and dampening demand from the top consumer - China.

The only positive factor containing losses in soybean is demand for soymeal from China, which is likely to open its market to India in the next 2-3 months. Sources say that the additional demand could lift India's soymeal exports to 2.5 million to 3 million tonnes in 2018-19 (Oct-Sep), from 1.75 million in 2017-18.

The weather is still crucial and untimely rains could affect yield and disrupt harvesting. From a short-term perspective, the outlook is bearish for soybean provided the weather remains conducive to harvesting.

The author is Head — Commodity Research & Advisory at Anand Rathi Commodities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.