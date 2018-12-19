App
Last Updated : Dec 19, 2018 10:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Commercial Engineers locked in 5% upper circuit on wagons order from Indian Railways

Commercial Engineers and Body Builders said the value of order is Rs 152.31 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Commercial Engineers and Body Builders shares were locked in 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 24.70 in morning on Wednesday after the company received order for wagons from Indian Railways.

There were pending buy orders of 43,712 shares, with no sellers available on the BSE, at 10:39 hours IST.

The company informed exchanges that a developmental contract has been awarded to Commercial Engineers for manufacture and supply of Wagons to Railway Stores (S), Ministry of Railways, Government of India, the bidding for which was conducted under the reverse auction method.

These wagons are BOXNHL type, designed to carry coal, steel, stones etc.

"The value of order is Rs 152.31 crore," the company said.
First Published on Dec 19, 2018 10:47 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Commercial Engineers and Body Builders

