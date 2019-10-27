Commentary from US Fed and Bank of Japan likely to dictate trend in next week

On the global front, key central banks, including the US Fed and Bank of Japan, would be announcing their monetary policy. The commentary by central banks would be a key monitorable as any hawkish tone would impact sentiments globally,Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.A) It was a holiday-shortened week and a whistleblower complaint against the Nifty heavyweight - Infosys’ current management triggered some sell-off on the first day itself. Cues remained subdued thereafter as earnings announcements failed to trigger any major move in the index and indications were mixed from the global front too. In short, markets were largely in consolidation mood after the recent surge, and thus failed to see any major action in the passing week.

A) In the next one year, we believe that the market trend is likely to be dictated by a pick-up in credit (loan) growth, consumption revival, volume recovery in automobiles as various government measures as well as rate cut by the RBI come into play. Also, the demand trend in the on-going festive season would be crucial in the near-term as this shall pave the way for a corporate earnings recovery in the coming quarters.Further, the market participants will be keenly watching how the government maintains fiscal prudence given the revenue loss owing to a corporate tax cut.

However, successful divestments in PSUs and timely economic revival can help the government in achieving the slightly ambitious fiscal deficit target. Amid all, we feel the Nifty has the potential to test 12,200.

Amongst the sectors, we expect FMCG, Auto (particularly PVs), Infrastructure and Consumer Durables as well as select names in banking to do well.

Also, global factors such as the US-China trade war, the US election, as well as crude prices and currency movement will influence the market trend.

We have seen that midcap and small-cap stocks have underperformed the benchmark indices for more than a year.

From the valuation perspective, few fundamentally sound smallcap and midcap stocks look good for long-term investment purposes. And we expect selective outperformance going forward.

A) The Indian markets have witnessed a decent run-up of late, driven by stable global markets and positive domestic sentiments. In the coming week, sentiments are expected to remain buoyant unless global markets turn volatile.

On the global front, key central banks including the US Fed and Bank of Japan would be announcing their monetary policy. The commentary by central banks would be a key monitorable as any hawkish tone would impact sentiments globally.

On the domestic front, the auto sales numbers would be on investors' radar. October being a crucial festive season month, there is a reasonably good possibility that the numbers would be positive for private vehicles and two-wheelers.

The favorable base would also play in for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). However, if the sales are primarily driven due to higher discounts, then it would impact the profitability of the companies. On the CV side, the growth is expected to remain subdued due to a slowdown in the economy and muted sentiments.

A) The Nifty50 stocks reported a mixed set of numbers in the week gone by. Companies such as Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, ITC, Axis Bank, and HCL Tech posted healthy numbers that surprised the street.

While Axis Bank delivered healthy numbers on the asset quality front, write-off of deferred tax asset dented the sentiment. Bajaj Finance’s strong net interest income with stable asset quality helped it to perform well.

Further, ITC, except cigarettes, all other business segments reported decent revenue growth and the company also availed corporate tax benefit. Among the other prominent names, Asian Paints, Kotak Bank, and L&T posted mixed numbers largely in-line with the street expectations.

In the case of Maruti Suzuki, we believe the company has reported decent numbers for Q2FY20 amid the challenging environment. Going forward, a gradual revival is expected from the passenger vehicle segment that would benefit players in this space.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.