‘Coming week could see dilly-dallying of bourses; 12,200 is important resistance level’

As the Union Budget 's overhang, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) MPC meet and major quarterly corporate results are behind us, the upcoming week could see dilly-dallying of bourses, Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, Samco Securities, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Q. What a week it has been for the Indian markets. The momentum reversed in just four trading sessions. The index has already rallied more than 3 percent, do you think the momentum is likely to continue? What were the reasons and do you think Nifty could hit 12,400 in February series?

A. It is unlikely that the momentum will continue and there are bleak chances that the Nifty will hit 12,400 levels in February series.

This is because there was no institutional delivery-based buying seen in the broader markets and frontline stocks which is a signal in a way that nobody wants to commit at higher valuations.

Further, the advantage of small and midcaps too have narrowed for any meaningful rally now and therefore post such massive volatility it is natural for markets to relax and correct.

Q. What are the important support and resistance levels to watch out for in the coming week?

A. 12,200 would be an important resistance level and 11,800 would be a key support level to watch out for Nifty in the coming week.

Q. Any important event which investors should take note off in the coming week?

As the major events are already taken care of, the Street will be largely guided by the global mood which is currently highly dependent on coronavirus.

As the major events are already taken care of, the Street will be largely guided by the global mood which is currently highly dependent on coronavirus.

Markets will take time to sink in all the measures taken by the Government to revive the economic engine. The volatility will also subside considerably and certain pockets of stocks will experience profit booking.

A. Alkem Labs, Abbott India, Dabur India, Info Edge, and Solara Active Pharma are a few stocks that recorded a breakout in the week gone by and are buoyant enough to move up further in the medium term.

A. Small and midcap stocks have aligned to their large-cap peers in the last one month and therefore will walk hand in hand with frontline stocks.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.