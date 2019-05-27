Colgate Q4 profit rises 5% to Rs 198 cr, margin contracts

Consumer products company Colgate Palmolive's fourth-quarter profit grew 4.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 197.6 crore on narrowing one-time loss and revenue uptick.

The one-time loss for the quarter stood at Rs 3.6 crore, which narrowed from Rs 11.6 crore loss reported in the same period last fiscal.

Revenue during the quarter increased 5.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,154 crore in the quarter ended March 2019, driven by domestic volume growth of 5 percent (overall volume growth of 3 percent).

On operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 0.9 percent to Rs 310.7 crore but margin contracted 130 bps to 26.9 percent compared to the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Colgate said the board announced a special interim dividend of Rs 8 per share for the financial year 2018-19.

The stock was quoting at Rs 1,180.00, up Rs 18.20, or 1.57 percent on the BSE, at close.