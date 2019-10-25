Colgate-Palmolive shares slip 2% even as Credit Suisse raises target price

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (India) declined over 2 percent on BSE on October 25, though the company’s September quarter earnings, reported a day earlier, were broadly in line with expectations.

Foreign financial firm Credit Suisse has maintained 'outperform' call on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 1,725 from Rs 1,660.

The company said its profit after tax was Rs 244.1 crore aided by the corporate tax cut, while revenue stood at Rs 1,221.8 crore in the September quarter of FY20.

EBITDA came in at Rs 323.1 crore and EBITDA margin stood at 26.4 percent, while the toothpaste volume growth rate climbed by 4 percent.

Credit Suisse said it sees the company as a turnaround story after a period of market-share erosion. The brokerage, however, has lowered FY20-22 estimates by 2 percent to build in marginally higher advertising spends.

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services has maintained a 'buy' recommendation on the stock, with a target price of Rs 1,815. There was no material change to its forecasts about the company, it said.

"Management’s decision to place primacy on volume-led sales growth will restrict margin expansion in the near term, but aggression from the company’s new managing director augurs well for growth from a medium-term perspective," Motilal Oswal said.

The domestic brokerage said there were many factors working in the favour of the company such as haemorrhaging of the toothpaste market share seems to have abated after three years.

Besides, unlike peers such as Dabur and Patanjali, the company was a clear beneficiary of corporate tax cuts, enabling it to ramp up aggression if needed.

Valuations of nearly 41.7 times FY21 earnings per share (EPS), which is at a huge discount to Colgate’s MNC consumer peers, was also a positive, Motilal Oswal said.

With return ratios likely to improve on better utilisation of expanded capacity, such discount is unwarranted when execution starts improving, Motilal Oswal added.