App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 11:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Colgate jumps 2% post earnings; Credit Suisse raises target to Rs 1,625/sh

The research firm has cut earnings by 1 percent to build in higher ad spends and lower margin

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Colgate Palmolive share price jumped over 2 percent intraday on January 31 after the company reported a 3.6 percent jump in its third quarter net profit at Rs 199.1 crore versus Rs 192.1 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Excluding the impact of prior year tax reversals, the net profit after tax increased 9 percent in the current year, the company said. The company’s revenue rose 5.9 percent at Rs 1,147 crore against Rs 1,083.7 crore, YoY.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were up 5.8 percent at Rs 316 crore against Rs 314.5 crore and margin was down at 27.5 percent versus 28.6 percent, YoY.

Close

Global research firm Credit Suisse has maintained an outperform rating on the stock and has cut target to Rs 1,600 from Rs 1,625 per share. The firm is of the view that growth slowdown is due to macro, margins drop on higher advertisement spends.

related news

The research firm has cut earnings by 1 percent to build in higher ad spends and lower margin. However, it is of the view that the company is likely to be a turnaround case after share loss over the past three years.

"The current quarter continued to witness demand moderation and soft consumer sentiments. The company reported a net sales growth of 4.1 percent despite category headwinds in both rural and urban," said Ram Raghavan, Managing Director at Colgate-Palmolive (India).

At 10:34 hrs Colgate Palmolive (India) was quoting at Rs 1,362, down Rs 33.75, or 2.42 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,402.50 and an intraday low of Rs 1,350.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 31, 2020 11:11 am

tags #buzzing stock #Colgate

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.