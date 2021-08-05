MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Intel - Jio
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Sanjeevani
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for webinar on Building portfolio with active funds at 5pm today. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Coforge stock gains after Nomura India Investment Fund buys 3.5 lakh shares

On the other hand, promoter Hulst B V offloaded a 5.52 percent stake in Coforge on August 4

Moneycontrol News
August 05, 2021 / 11:04 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Coforge share price added close to 2 percent intraday on August 5, a day after Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund acquired a stake in the IT solutions company.

Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund acquired 3.5 lakh equity shares or 0.57 percent stake in the company at Rs 4,710 per share, according to bulk deal data on NSE.

The stock was trading at Rs 4,802.30, up Rs 78.40, or 1.66 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 4,842.00 and an intraday low of Rs 4,740.15.

On the other hand, promoter Hulst B V offloaded a 5.52 percent stake in Coforge on August 4. Hulst BV sold 33.5 lakh equity shares in Coforge (representing 5.52 percent of the total paid-up equity) at Rs 4,738.67 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed on August 4.

Hulst held a 55.73 percent stake in the company as of June 2021.

Close

Related stories

The IT firm reported a 54.7 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 123.6 crore in the three months to June. It had posted a net profit of Rs 79.9 crore in the year-ago period, Coforge said in a regulatory filing.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Its consolidated revenue rose 38.3 percent to Rs 1,461.6 crore in the first quarter of FY'22, as against Rs 1,057 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's board has declared the first interim dividend of Rs 13 per equity share for the financial year FY2021-22. It has fixed August 10, as the record date for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for the payment of the interim dividend.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Coforge
first published: Aug 5, 2021 10:48 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.