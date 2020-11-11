Coffee production in India could be hit by migrant labour shortage this season

Already hit by fall in exports, coffee plantations in India could be affected this season (October 2020-September 2021) due to lack of migrant labour in the estates to pluck coffee.

According to industry players, plantation owners fear that the labour availability could drop sharply due to the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic across the country.

Though COVID-19 positive cases are fast declining in India, fears have been raised that the pandemic could spread again. However, reports of a couple of vaccines, including from pharma major Pfizer, proving to be successful during tests could offer some relief to the stressed sector.

“Coffee plantations, particularly in South India, depend on migratory labour. A drastic decline in their availability is likely this year,” said R Sanjith Nair, Secretary, United Planters Association of Southern India (UPASI), the apex body for the plantation sector in South India.

According to UPASI, about 5.88 lakh migratory labourers are engaged in the coffee plantations season activity between October and March every year. Coffee estates require labourers for plucking.

Most of these workers come from the north-eastern states. The estates employ these workers due to lack of local workers and also because it helps them save costs.

The non-availability of the required labour could result in production loss and affect the quality of the coffee.

“The production could be badly affected due to lack of migratory hands in the estates,” said Nair.

The Indian Coffee Board is yet to make its estimate for the beverage’s production this year. “It is likely to come out with its estimates later this month,” said AK Bhandari, former president of UPASI and President, India Coffee Trust.

According to Bose Mandanna, former vice-chairman of the Coffee Board, the production figures for last season were finalised only recently.

The board has pegged the 2019-2020 production at 2.98 lakh tonnes, comprising 2.11 lakh tonnes of Robusta and Arabica the rest, compared with 3.19 lakh tonnes during 2018-19.

“We expect the crop to be good this year as the growing areas in Karnataka have received the correct amount of rainfall. In 2018 and 2019, regions such as Kodagu received excess rainfall leading to loss of life, plants, and properties,” Mandanna said.

In 2018, the Kodagu region received more than one-and-a-half times the rainfall against the normal 60 inches. Last year, it received nearly treble the amount.

Karnataka holds the key to Indian coffee production as it accounts for nearly 60 percent of the total output.

But non-availability of required hands in the coffee plantations has put a big question mark on the production front.

“More than production, the quality of the coffee will be affected if we do not have the required hands. Indian coffee, unlike countries such as Brazil, is hand-picked and dried. Lack of labour means missing out to pick the coffee berries on time which could then affect the final product quality,” Mandanna said.

Bhandari said one problem the migratory labourers could face this year is that the estates have decided to test them before allowing them to work. “Most of them have not returned yet,” he said, adding that the crop was expected to be good this year with rainfall being reasonable.

“Arabica is not bad, Robusta is not bad. We had unseasonal rains in August besides heavy rains in June-July. The Coffee Board will consider these before coming out with its estimate,” Bhandari said.

As such, the coffee sector has been doing well across the globe. The Coronavirus pandemic has affected almost all growing nations as exports were affected, said the former UPASI president.

His views come on the heels of coffee exporters pointing to India losing ground in the Robusta market to Uganda.

“Uganda has gained in Italy and Spain at India’s cost. We may have lost exports to the tune of 40,000 tonnes and it could be a tough task to regain the market,” Mandanna said.

Ugandan coffee is priced 10-15 percent lower than India in the international market.

UPASI’s Nair said Uganda’s gain could be a one-off thing, while Bhandari dismissed the development as “the African country is not a major grower”.

According to Coffee Board’s provisional estimates, India has exported 2.79 lakh tonnes of coffee from January to November 9 valued at Rs 4,750 crore. Compared with this, 3.11 lakh tonnes of coffee valued at Rs 4,950 crore were shipped during the same time last year.

The exports include re-exports of instant coffee to the tune of 74,000 tonnes, some 700 tonnes lower than the same period a year ago.

Bhandari said coffee shipments to Europe have picked with the onset of winter, the peak consumption season.

“Coffee consumption is picking up. Even though out of home consumption will take time to increase, at-home consumption has picked up,” he said.

Experts, such as Bhandari, expect coffee consumption to return at least 80-85 percent of the normal in a year’s time.

Globally, coffee prices have begun to rise after dropping to nearly 103 US cents a pound (Rs 76.50). Currently, ICE December Arabica coffee futures are quoted at 106.85 cents (Rs 79.35).

Robusta prices had dropped to USD 1,250 (Rs 92,800) a tonne on LIFFE for November contracts before rising to USD 1,327 (Rs 98,525) a tonne currently.

In India, coffee farmgate prices of Arabica are ruling at Rs 9,600 for a 50-kg bag against Rs 11,000 before coronavirus set in, while Robusta prices are quoted at Rs 5,600 per bag against Rs 7,000 in March.

(Subramani Ra Mancombu is a journalist based in Chennai, who writes on topics in commodities and agriculture)