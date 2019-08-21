Coffee Day Enterprises locked at upper circuit for 3rd day in a row as ITC mulls buying stake

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises were locked in the upper circuit for the third consecutive day on August 21 after a media report indicated that ITC could be eyeing a stake in the company.

The stock rallied 16.1 percent in three straight sessions after falling 68.5 percent in the 16 sessions before, due to the untimely death of founder VG Siddhartha on July 29.

His body was found on the banks of the Netravati river in Karnataka on July 31, two days after the 60-year-old businessman had gone missing.

The stock was locked in 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 72.80 on the BSE.

Cigarette-hotel-to-FMCG major ITC said it would consider bidding for a stake in Coffee Day Enterprises, CNBC-TV18 reported, quoting agencies.

The buying resumed since August 19 primarily driven by a media report that said the promoters were likely to resume talks with Coca-Cola for a stake sale in Cafe Coffee Day chain to cut debt.

Coffee Day Enterprises (CDE) owns Café Coffee Day, India's largest cafe chain that operates 1,750 outlets across the country.

The deal would help Coca-Cola get a foothold in the cafe space as it tries to expand beyond its core carbonated drinks portfolio.

Consequently, it would help Coffee Day Group reduce debt obligations significantly. The company's debt as on July 31, 2019, was Rs 4,970 crore, with the debt incurred by its logistics arm, Sical, accounting for about Rs 1,488 crore.

The group recently sold Global Village Tech Park, under it is real estate arm Tanglin, in Bengaluru to Blackstone Group for about Rs 2,600-3,000 crore.

The total debt position of Coffee Day Group will reduce by Rs 2,400 crore after the payment for the deal is received.