Cochin Shipyard jumps 6.5% on Rs 550 cr-order win from Samskip Group

Shares of Cochin Shipyard jumped 6.5 percent on March 20 after the company bagged a Rs 550 crore order from Rotterdam-based Samskip Group for two zero-emission feeder container vessels.

At 9:47 am, shares of the company were trading 5 percent higher at Rs 466.5 on the BSE.

The company has bagged an order from NAVSHUTTLE 1 AS and NAVSHUTTLE 2 AS, Lysaker Norway. The order is for the design and construction of two Zero Emission Feeder Container Vessels with an option for two more vessels, Cochin Shipyard said in an exchange filing.

The first vessel is to be delivered in 28 months and the second is to be within 34 months, it added.

