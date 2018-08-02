App
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 11:41 AM IST

Coal India up 2% as July production rises 10%; board meet on August 11

The company's total July coal production was up 10.6 percent at 40.56 mt against 36.69 mt in July 2017.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
 
 
Share price of Coal India rose nearly 2 percent intraday Thursday as company increased its production for the month of July 2018.

Its July offtake was up 8.9 percent at 48.25 mt against 44.29 mt.

A meeting of board of directors of the company will be held on August 11, 2018 to consider, approve and take on record un-audited financial results of the company (standalone & consolidated) for the first quarter ended June 30, 2018.

At 11:30 hrs Coal India was quoting at Rs 273.45, up Rs 3.15, or 1.17 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 2, 2018 11:40 am

