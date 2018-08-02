Coal India up 2% as July production rises 10%; board meet on August 11

Share price of Coal India rose nearly 2 percent intraday Thursday as company increased its production for the month of July 2018.

The company's total July coal production was up 10.6 percent at 40.56 mt against 36.69 mt in July 2017.

Its July offtake was up 8.9 percent at 48.25 mt against 44.29 mt.

A meeting of board of directors of the company will be held on August 11, 2018 to consider, approve and take on record un-audited financial results of the company (standalone & consolidated) for the first quarter ended June 30, 2018.

At 11:30 hrs Coal India was quoting at Rs 273.45, up Rs 3.15, or 1.17 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil