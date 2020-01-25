App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2020 08:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coal India - Taking a new turn in 2020

The government is making new plans to diversify the coal segment.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Gaurav Garg

Coal India (CIL) - the state-run coal giant and monopoliser - is taking a different route to strengthen its position in the market after having faced quite a few challenges in the previous years.

According to the recent data, the consumption of coal in India declined this year by 5.83 percent. A primary reason for this was the torrential rains and an unexpected rainfall during November. The production targets which had been decided were not achieved due to heavy and unprecedented rainfall which flooded coal-bearing areas.

Close

Despite being India's major coal-producer, CIL faces many challenges that need to be paid heed to. It has been unable to produce top-quality coal due to unavailability of the latest technology - machinery available with the company is not advanced enough to extract good quality coal.

Moneycontrol Contributor
Moneycontrol Contributor
Contributor|Moneycontrol News

Another challenge is the rampant deforestation caused due to mining which is hampering the ecology in areas near the coal reserves. There are also many people involved in illegal mining of coal. On one side the nation is bleeding for coal and on the other people are engaged in malpractices such as the illegal sale of coal for personal gains.

The government is making new plans to diversify the coal mining segment. For this, they are trying to create a balance between the private and public sectors. This strategy is being applied to reduce CIL's burden as India's top coal producer.

It is estimated that India will require millions of tonnes of coal in the coming years, so instead of piling all the responsibility of meeting the demand on one company, it will be better to share the responsibility of supply. India also imports coal in large quantities from other countries which increase the cost. Diversifying the sector will reduce this to reasonable levels.

Diversification will also bring changes to the economy. It will create more competition in the market which should benefit the end consumer. India is still away from touching the main mining sector of coal. Once it does that, the new entrants will have to compete with CIL to enter into long-term sale contracts.

It is expected that this new development of diversification of the sector will help wipe off these challenges and give a fresh face to the sector. For this, CIL's technology department has been strengthened. The coal ministry has assisted CIL in receiving forest and environmental clearances for a number of coal mines. Thus, the challenge of unavailability of coal reserves can also be ratified.

As the share value of CIL will rise, consequently the competitive advantage is also expected to increase. Thus, CIL is taking a new turn by adopting new strategies.

 

The author is Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research Limited- Investment Advisor

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 25, 2020 08:52 am

tags #Coal India #Expert Columns

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.