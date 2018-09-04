App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 11:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coal India slips nearly 2% as Goldman Sachs maintains neutral call with target Rs 290

Research house believes that risk-reward is now balanced for stock, while benefits of higher revenues are fairly priced in.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Coal India slipped nearly 2 percent intraday Tuesday as Goldman Sachs has maintained neutral rating with a target at Rs 290 per share.

Research house believes that risk-reward is now balanced for stock, while benefits of higher revenues are fairly priced in.

Meanwhile, the e-auction volumes remain lacklustre, it added.

The company's coal production for August 2018 stood at 38.80 MT versus 37.59 MT, a growth of 3.2 percent.

At 11:02 hrs Coal India was quoting at Rs 284.25, down Rs 3.20, or 1.11 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 316.55 and 52-week low Rs 239.00 on 27 February, 2018 and 04 September, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 10.2 percent below its 52-week high and 18.93 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 11:12 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.