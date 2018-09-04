Coal India slips nearly 2% as Goldman Sachs maintains neutral call with target Rs 290

Share price of Coal India slipped nearly 2 percent intraday Tuesday as Goldman Sachs has maintained neutral rating with a target at Rs 290 per share.

Research house believes that risk-reward is now balanced for stock, while benefits of higher revenues are fairly priced in.

Meanwhile, the e-auction volumes remain lacklustre, it added.

The company's coal production for August 2018 stood at 38.80 MT versus 37.59 MT, a growth of 3.2 percent.

At 11:02 hrs Coal India was quoting at Rs 284.25, down Rs 3.20, or 1.11 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 316.55 and 52-week low Rs 239.00 on 27 February, 2018 and 04 September, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 10.2 percent below its 52-week high and 18.93 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil