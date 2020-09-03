Coal India shares declines on sharp fall in Q1 earnings, but Emkay sees 53% upside

Share price of Coal India fell a percent on September 3 after the June quarter earnings declined sharply following the COVID-19 crisis, but brokerage houses retained bullish stance with Emkay expecting 53 percent potential upside from current levels.

"The stock is currently trading at 3x FY22E EBITDA. We expect restoration of a 20 percent mark-up on e-auction prices from October 2020 dispatches (provided demand recovers), which should trigger the next round of uptick in the stock," said Emkay Global which maintained buy call with a target of Rs 208 per share.

India's largest coal mining company's Q1 FY21 consolidated profit plunged 55.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,077.5 crore dented by COVID-19 pandemic and lower other income (down 32 percent Yoy).

Consolidated revenue from operations fell 25.9 percent YoY to Rs 18,487 crore in Q1, as offtake reduced by 21.5 percent to 120.42 million tonnes (mt) YoY amid lower demand.

"The continuing COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the business of the group adversely. The offtake was down mainly due to less demand from power sector as well as closure of industries in the non-regulated sector due to COVID-19, even though the company had an opening stock of 74.63 million tonnes as on April 1, 2020," Coal India said in its BSE filing.

Coal India produced 121.04 million tonnes of coal during the first quarter, down 11.6 percent compared to 136.94 million tonnes produced in the same period last year. But there has been an increase on a month-on-month basis. Dispatches have increased for the fourth consecutive month in August 2020 to 44mt (43mt in July, 42mt in June, 40mt in May and 39mt in April).

Emkay expects production and dispatch to pick up after the monsoon.

"EBITDA missed our estimates, dragged by high contractual and fuel costs. Contractual expenses came in at Rs 3,520 crore, significantly above our estimate of Rs 1,830 crore. Fuel cost at Rs 600 crore was also 16 percent higher than the estimate," the brokerage said.

"Overburden removal (OBR) expenses stood at Rs 250 crore, which is significantly lower than the estimate of Rs 800 crore. The lower-than-expected OBR expenses help partly offset high contractual and fuel costs," it added.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 53.8 percent YoY to Rs 3,051.7 crore and margin declined 1,000 bps YoY to 16.5 percent in the quarter.

"Coal India's Q1FY21 adjusted EBITDA (ex-OBR) was down 63 percent YoY to Rs 2,800 crore (in-line), on account of lower off-take/e-auction realizations. While fuel supply agreement (FSA) realization at Rs 1,359 per tonne was below our estimates Rs 1,400 per tonne, it was offset by higher mix of e-auction volumes at 15.9 mt (versus estimates 13.1 mt)," said Motilal Oswal which also has a buy call on the stock.

FSA volumes declined 22 percent YoY to 102.2 mt and E-auction volumes declined 17 percent YoY, it added.

The stock was trading at Rs 135.25, down Rs 1.05 or 0.77 percent on the BSE at 10:49 hours IST.

: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.