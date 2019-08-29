App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 10:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coal India shares climb over 2% after Cabinet okays 100% FDI in mining

Analysts believe the government's move was the need of the hour and will help build an efficient and competitive market, while it may reduce coal imports as well.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Coal India opened lower but quickly climbed over 2 percent on the BSE on August 29, a day after the Union Cabinet approved 100 percent foreign direct investment (FDI) under the automatic route in coal mining and also in the creation of associated infrastructure.

Analysts believe the FDI push was much needed and will help build an efficient and competitive market, while bringing down coal imports as well.

"The move would attract international players to create an efficient and competitive market and also help in reducing coal imports," the brokerage Sharekhan said.

Close

However, the move was slightly negative for Coal India in the long term, the brokerage said.

related news

"Coal India would continue to supply the majority of coal requirements of India with its target to produce 1 billion tonnes of coal by FY25 (from 607 million tonnes in FY19) but the likely entry of new players may impact coal realisations in the long term," it added.

As the development of coal mines will take time, there is no major near-term risk for the state-run miner.

"The initiative is a welcome move but we are still some time away from merchant coal mining, given the overarching presence of Coal India, shortage of rakes, time taken for land acquisition and various approvals from local, state and central governments. We do not see any near-term risks to Coal India because of this decision," brokerage Emkay Global Financial Services said.

The brokerage has a buy recommendation on the stock, with a 12-month target price of Rs 296.

The scrip opened at Rs 182.90 against the previous close of Rs 185.20 and touched the intraday high and low of Rs 189.15 and 182, respectively.

At around 1015 IST, the stock was trading Rs 2.30, or 1.24 percent, higher at Rs 187.50.

 

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 29, 2019 10:45 am

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #markets #stocks

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.