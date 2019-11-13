Coal India share price gains on Q2 results; Citi sees favourable risk-reward ratio

The share price of Coal India gained over a percent in early trade on November 13 after the company posted a 14 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,522.7 crore for the quarter ended September.

Its net profit stood at Rs 3,084.54 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Coal India's total income, however, declined to Rs 22,012.94 crore in the July-September quarter of the financial year 2019-20 from Rs 23,486.35 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

Global research firm Citi has maintained a buy rating and has raised the target to Rs 270 from Rs 250 per share. However, it is of the view that volume weakness could persist for a few months. The firm believes that at 7x one-year-forward PE, risk-reward is favourable. It has raise FY21/22 PAT estimates on lower tax.