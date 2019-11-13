App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2019 10:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coal India share price gains on Q2 results; Citi sees favourable risk-reward ratio

Citi believes that at 7x one-year-forward PE, risk-reward is favourable. It has raise FY21/22 PAT estimates on lower tax.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The share price of Coal India gained over a percent in early trade on November 13 after the company posted a 14 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,522.7 crore for the quarter ended September.

Its net profit stood at Rs 3,084.54 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Coal India's total income, however, declined to Rs 22,012.94 crore in the July-September quarter of the financial year 2019-20 from Rs 23,486.35 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

Global research firm Citi has maintained a buy rating and has raised the target to Rs 270 from Rs 250 per share. However, it is of the view that volume weakness could persist for a few months. The firm believes that at 7x one-year-forward PE, risk-reward is favourable. It has raise FY21/22 PAT estimates on lower tax.

At 0948 hrs, Coal India was quoting at Rs 212.35, up Rs 2.50, or 1.19 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 215.65 and an intraday low of Rs 211.70.

First Published on Nov 13, 2019 09:59 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Coal India

