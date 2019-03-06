Coal India, NMDC gain over 2% as board members to consider interim dividend next week

Coal India shares gained more than 2 percent and NMDC rallied 2.6 percent intraday on Wednesday ahead of board meetings next week to consider interim dividend.

The country's largest and state-owned coal mining company said the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on March 14 to consider payment of second interim dividend, for the year 2018-19, if any.

The company has fixed March 25 as a record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend if declared by the board.

Hence, the trading window will remain closed from March 7 until the end of 48 hours after the announcement of decision of board of directors regarding payment of interim dividend, if any, is made public on March 14.

NMDC also on Wednesday said the board of directors, on March 12, will consider declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2018-19, if any.

At 12:57 hours IST, Coal India was up 0.79 percent at Rs 242.20 and NMDC rose 1.42 percent to Rs 106.80 on the BSE.