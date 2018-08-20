App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 11:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coal India gains 3% as govt aims to raise Rs 10,000-12,000 cr via stake sale

The Government of India held 78.32 percent equity stake in Coal India as of June 2018 while the public shareholding was 21.68 percent.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Coal India share price climbed 3 percent intraday Monday after reports indicated that the government is planning to sell some minority stake in the company.

Government official said the government aims to raise Rs 10,000-12,000 crore in FY19 via minority share sale in the country's largest coal mining company, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting NewsRise.

The Centre is mulling stake sale via block deal and the roadshow for the same will take place this week, the report said.

The report further said the government expects IOC, NTPC, ONGC & Oil India to buy back shares from it this financial year and plans to seek fresh bids for Air India in the next financial year.

related news

Coal India had raised Rs 15,200 crore, the highest ever amount raised by Indian entity, through IPO in October 2010 and the government diluted 10 percent stake for this issue.

The dilution of stake by the government may be to comply with minimum public shareholding norm, which required the public shareholding should be at least 25 percent.

The Government of India held 78.32 percent equity stake in the company as of June 2018 while the public shareholding was 21.68 percent.

At 11:40 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 283.00, up Rs 1.80, or 0.64 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 11:58 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Coal India

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.