App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 11:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coal India eyes increasing coal output; share price jumps 3%

As per media reports, the company has identified a total of 15 greenfield projects to operate through MDO model of which 12 are open cast and 3 underground, a release by Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Coal India jumped over 3 percent intraday on June 22 after reports made rounds that the company will engage mine developer cum operators (MDOs) to increase its coal output and reduce import dependency of the dry fuel in the coming years.

As per media reports, the company has identified a total of 15 greenfield projects to operate through MDO model of which 12 are open cast and 3 underground, a release by Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL).

Meanwhile, on June 18 the Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the auction process for 41 coal blocks for commercial mining.

Close

The government's move will open India's coal sector for private players and termed it a major step in the direction of India achieving self-reliance.

related news

As per a PTI report, the Prime Minister said the launch of the auction process not only marks the beginning of unlocking of the country's coal sector from the “lockdown of decades”, but aims at making India the largest exporter of coal.

Shares of Coal India traded 2.19 percent up at Rs 140.20 on BSE around 10:45 hours.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 22, 2020 11:02 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Coal India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Uflex says COVID-19 may propel development of sterile, anti-microbial packaging solutions

Uflex says COVID-19 may propel development of sterile, anti-microbial packaging solutions

COVID-19 update: Worldwide cases cross 9 million; India's recovery rate improves slightly to 55.8%

COVID-19 update: Worldwide cases cross 9 million; India's recovery rate improves slightly to 55.8%

Karnataka may have up to 25,000 active cases by August 15: COVID War Room chief

Karnataka may have up to 25,000 active cases by August 15: COVID War Room chief

most popular

5-day coronavirus treatment to cost no more than Rs 30,000: Hetero

5-day coronavirus treatment to cost no more than Rs 30,000: Hetero

India-China border tension: PMO seeks product-wise details to curb China imports

India-China border tension: PMO seeks product-wise details to curb China imports

SpiceJet to pay pilots depending on fleet utilisation

SpiceJet to pay pilots depending on fleet utilisation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.