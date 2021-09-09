CNBC-TV18 Poll: 4 out of 10 investors only entered the market after pandemic; 80% below the age of 40

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about a new wave of investors most of whom are under the age of 35.

According to a recent CNBC-TV18 poll, which received nearly 1,200 responses, eight out of 10 respondents were below the age of 40 and nearly one out of every two was below 30.

Another notable finding of the poll was that about 40 percent of the respondents only entered the market in the last two years. Although the majority of them had experience of over five years in the financial market.

In line with the finding of the CNBC-TV18 poll, several brokerages also saw a surge in these new-age investors. Fintech broker Upstox says that seven out of 10 of its over 4 million customers are first-time investors and under 36. The online brokerage added over 2 million customers in FY21, 80 percent of them were in the age group of 18-36.

Similarly, country's largest brokerage firm Zerodha claims that the average age of their users is between 25 and 35 years of age. Meanwhile, the number drops to 28 years in the case of the Bengaluru-based startup smallcase.

Unlike the last wave where the majority of the new participants took the mutual fund route to enter the market, these new-age investors have a penchant for individual stocks.

More than half of the respondents said they use apps like Zerodha, Groww, 5paise, etc, over the traditional bank-backed brokers like Kotak or HDFC or ICICI.

Madhya Pradesh (MP), Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Bihar - all saw anywhere between 60 percent and 90 percent jump in the number of active traders. States like Assam, earlier not-so-active in trading, added over 7 lakh investors in the past year, which is a 200 percent increase in the active traders.

Another notable finding of the poll was that these new-age participants came from all over Indian, unlike in the past, where the chunk of new traders came from Maharashtra or Gujarat.