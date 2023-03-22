CLSA's ratings upgrades trigger gains in life insurance stocks

Foreign research and broking firm, CLSA Asia-Pacific Markets has upgraded its ratings for selected life insurance stocks, including HDFC Life Insurance Co, Max Financial Services, and SBI Life Co.

The firm highlighted that life insurers have experienced a correction ranging from 7-24 percent since the budget, and current valuations only factor in medium-term growth of 0-4 percent.

Despite maintaining a conservative base case, CLSA projects a modest 5-10 percent growth in annual premium equivalent (APE) and value of the new business (VNB) for life insurers over FY23-25, after accounting for the 30% tax applied to policies with premiums over Rs 5 lakh.

While acknowledging potential growth headwinds in the first half of the upcoming financial year due to pre-buying of policies before FY23 ends, CLSA remains optimistic about life insurers' efforts to address these challenges.

Vaibhavi Ranjan