CLSA sees Nifty at 13,700-13,800 levels if index surpasses its earlier high

The Nifty has been finding it tough to breach the psychological 12,000 mark on continuous profit booking around that level.

In fact, it remains in consolidation mode for the third consecutive week and is trading between 11,850 and 12,000 levels.

The sideways movement begun after the index rallied 1,300 points from 10,700 to around 12,000 in a span of just two months on the back of several government measures including a cut in the corporate tax rate by 10 percentage points.

The recent September quarter earnings and cut in corporate tax rate made analysts confident about future corporate earnings growth.

Laurence Balanco, Technical Analyst at CLSA, believes 12,070-12,118 should provide a platform for resumption of the market long-term uptrend. "A break above 12,070-12,118 would project an upside target of 13,700-13,800, with a shelf of support at 11,098-11,310 levels."

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.