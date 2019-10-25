CLSA retains buy on Maruti, raises target to Rs 9000/sh despite decline in profit - Here's why

Maruti Suzuki India, India's largest car manufacturer, registered a massive 39.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in profit due to weak auto sales amid subdued demand in the economy.

The profit declined to Rs 1,358.6 crore in quarter ended in September, from Rs 2,240.4 crore in same period in 2018. A sharp fall in corporate tax expenses (as the company had maximum benefits of the corporate tax rate cut announced by the government in September) and higher other income helped the company limit the profit decline.

The revenue during the quarter dropped 24.3 percent YoY to Rs 16,985.3 crore as volumes fell 30 percent YoY. At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was down 53.2 percent to Rs 1,606.3 crore and margin contracted to 580bps to 9.5 percent compared to year-ago.

The stock has seen a steady rise in price in the last three months to the tune of 29 percent.

“The average discount for Q2FY20 stood at Rs 25,761 per vehicle as against Rs 18,758 per vehicle in Q2FY19," said Ajay Seth, the chief financial officer at Maruti Suzuki.

Here's a look at how global brokerages have reacted post the company's Q2 numbers:

Jefferies: Retains Hold rating: Target: Rs 7,000

The global research firm has maintained a hold rating on the stock with target at Rs 7,000 per share. Its EBIT was ahead of estimates aided by 2 percent higher realisation and better margin adding that much of the margin beat was due to inventory accounting and will reverse.

However, the company posted better margin resilience than previous down-cycles. Management has also indicated slight positive YoY trends in festive season so far. "We would wait for visibility of a stronger than expected recovery," the research firm added.

CLSA: Maintain buy; target Rs 9,000

CLSA has maintain a buy call on the stock and has raised the target to Rs 9,000 from Rs 7,950 per share. The Q2 numbers were weak as volume fell 30

percent YoY while EBITDA declined 53 percent YoY.

Easing commodity costs and demand recovery should improve margin, it said. However, the research firm has cut FY20 EPS by 7 percent on lower

volumes/margins but maintained FY21-22 estimates.

Ambit Capital: Buy, target Rs 7,675

The research firm has a buy rating and has raised target to Rs 7,675 from Rs 6,934 per share. It is of the view that gross margin was resilient despite

headwinds but has cut FY21 earnings estimate by 2 percent factoring in 6 percent volume cut. It sees limited divergence between wholesale and retail in H2FY20.