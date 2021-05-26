CLSA rejigs India portfolio; Axis Bank in, HCL Tech out

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Hong Kong-based brokerage firm CLSA has added Axis Bank to its India portfolio replacing IT major HCL Technologies following a sharp run-up in defensives over the last two months.

"CLSA’s defensive index has outperformed the Nifty by 3 percentage points in the last two months helped by a strong performance of pharma and the power sector. After this, relative valuations of defensives are no longer as attractive," the brokerage said in a report.

"To accommodate Axis Bank and to make our portfolio more inclined to play the domestic reflation trade, we remove HCL Tech from our CLSA India focus portfolio," it added.

CLSA is bullish on financials given their underperformance in India on a year-to-date (YTD) basis amid a surge in coronavirus cases over the last two months.

"Despite quality names and an end to a multi-year painful credit cycle, financials have underperformed YTD in India, possibly due to uncertainty on economic normalisation due to the second Covid-19 wave," CLSA said.

Early signs of the second wave peaking should return investor focus to economic normalisation in the coming months as banks’ relative valuations are below their historical average and "the overweight of foreign institutional investors (FIIs)" is at multi-year lows.

It added Axis Bank to the 13-stock model portfolio, which has banking counters such as ICICI Bank and SBI. The portfolio outperformed the Nifty by 19 percentage points YTD, CLSA said.

At the time of writing this copy, Axis Bank was quoting Rs 737.1, up 0.76 percent, while HCL Tech traded at Rs 941.55, up 0.1 percent on the NSE.