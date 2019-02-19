App
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 09:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CLSA maintains buy on Varun Beverages, sees 27% upside

Upon completion of the acquisition, VBL will be a franchise of PepsiCo beverages business across 27 states and seven Union Territories (UTs)

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
CLSA, maintaining a buy call on Varun Beverages, said valuations of franchise rights for South and West region from PepsiCo are in-line with expectations.

"Acquisition is expected to be EPS accretive once the target asset fully ramps up and the deal offers company the opportunity to consolidate its position," it added.

The research house said the regions are highly underpenetrated and hence would improve growth visibility for the company.

CLSA has a price target for the stock at Rs 985, implying a 27 percent potential upside from February 18 level.

PepsiCo India's bottling partner Varun Beverages on February 18 said its board has approved plans to acquire franchise rights of the beverages and snacks major in South and West regions.

Upon completion of the acquisition, VBL will be a franchise of PepsiCo beverages business across 27 states and seven Union Territories (UTs), it added.

"The proposed acquisitions are in line with the company's strategy to expand into contiguous territories and will help to acquire greater scale, operational productivity and efficiency leading to higher revenues and profitable growth," it said.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 09:05 am

