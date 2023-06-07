CLSA flags El Nino risk to India's growth after Australia update

Will El Nino hit monsoon rains this year?

Brokerage CLSA has flagged the risk of an El Nino weather pattern affecting India’s growth and inflation trajectory this year, a day after Australia's Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) shifted its outlook for the Pacific Ocean weather pattern from "watch" to "alert", suggesting a 70 percent chance of an the event developing this year.

El Nino, Spanish for Little Boy, is a weather phenomenon that occurs when ocean temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean rise above normal. This causes changes in atmospheric patterns, leading to a weakening of the monsoon circulation over the Indian subcontinent.

The monsoon rains in India tend to be weaker or less reliable during El Nino years.

Also Read: Why El Nino is a concern for Indian monsoon rains?

CLSA said the key monitorable in June is whether rain clouds moving towards India are obstructed, adding that the monsoon onset is already delayed.

An El Nino would impact the southwest monsoon/autumn Kharif harvest (3.5 percent of GDP), it added. CLSA sees more than 25 basis points (bps) down-side risk to its 5.5 percent FY24 GDP growth forecast.

It also sees a more than 200 bps upside risk to its 5.2 percent inflation forecast for this fiscal. “This development could push the first RBI rate cut from Oct 2023 to Dec 2023,” it added.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Also read: El Nino Impact: Gainers and losers if monsoon fails

In a report in May, analysts at Barclays said the risk to food inflation from a potentially deficient monsoon arises from the fact that the southwest monsoon (June-September) accounts for the majority share of annual rainfall received in India (more than 75 percent on average in the past decade).

“Monsoon patterns have historically played an important role in determining food inflation,” they added.

India's headline retail inflation rate dropped sharply for the second month in a row in April to an 18-month low of 4.70 percent, data released by the government on May 12 said.

Food inflation decelerated further to 4.2 percent YoY in April from 5.1 percent in the previous month. However, within the food basket, inflation rates in cereal were still elevated at 13.7 percent, followed by milk (8.8 percent), and pulses (5.3 percent).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.