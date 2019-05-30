App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 01:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CLSA downgrades Mahindra's on weak Q4 show, other brokerages cut target

M&M management guided for single digit growth (5 percent) in tractors in FY20 and expects a decline in tractor industry in Q1

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mahindra and Mahindra shares fell 2 percent intraday on May 30 after waning tractor demand and sharp fall in legacy SUV volumes hit operating earnings in Q4.

Hence, most global brokerage houses slashed price target. CLSA downgraded the stock and cut target price by 19 percent on likely underperformance.

The stock was quoting at Rs 659.50, down Rs 12.75, or 1.90 percent on the BSE at 1220 hours IST.

M&M's profit fell 16 percent as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation dropped 6.4 percent with margin contraction of 160 bps in the quarter ended March 2019 YoY, dragged by tractor business.

related news

Farm equipment segment continued to struggle with margin falling for the third consecutive quarter. Tractor business declined 13.4 percent YoY with its EBIT falling 28 percent and margin down 330 bps in Q4 while the auto segment registered a 12 percent growth YoY with margin expansion of 80 bps.

Management guided for a single-digit growth (5 percent) in tractors in FY20 and expects a decline in tractor industry in Q1. The dealer inventory of tractors is at 4-5 weeks, which is largely within range, it said, adding BS-6 preparation is on track.

Here is what brokerages say about M&M earnings:

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Underperform | Target: Rs 690 | Return: 3 percent

M&M's operational outlook has deteriorated, led by weakening tractor industry demand and a sharp fall in legacy SUV volumes eating into the benefit of new launches. Its higher exposure to diesel also makes it more vulnerable to upcoming emission norms.

After 10-13 percent volume and EPS CAGR in the past three years, we see a muted 2 percent volume CAGR and a 12 percent EPS decline over FY19-21. We cut FY20-21CL EPS by 14-19 percent and are 17-28 percent below consensus. Its 11.4x FY21CL auto PE is undemanding, but the stock is unlikely to perform given multiple headwinds.

We downgraded from buy to underperform and cut target price from Rs 850 to Rs 690.

Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 720 | Return: 7 percent

We maintain neutral stance on the stock and have slashed price target to Rs 720 from Rs 740 as peaking tractor cycle made it difficult to be positive.

We increased FY20/21 EBITDA estimates by 1-2 percent but cut FY21 PAT estimate by 2 percent.

Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Hold | Target: Rs 780 | Return: 16 percent

We have a hold rating on the stock with a target price at Rs 780. We build in 10 percent decline in domestic tractor volumes for FY20.

M&M beat in revenue and EBITDA, but multiple headwinds remain.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on May 30, 2019 01:26 pm

tags #Mahindra and Mahindra #Result Analysis #Stocks Views

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.