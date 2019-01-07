App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2019 10:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CLSA downgrades Bharat Forge to ‘sell’, stock falls 4%

The brokerage believes cyclical pressures are lined up ahead and it has cut FY20-21 EPS estimates by 16-24 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Global research firm CLSA has downgraded Bharat Forge to ‘sell’ from outperform, with a cut in target to Rs 420 from Rs 680. This implies a downside of 38 percent.

The stock has fallen 4 percent in the morning trade.

The brokerage believes cyclical pressures are lined up ahead and it has cut FY20-21 EPS estimates by 16-24 percent.

Further, US truck orders and Indian truck industry volumes have slipped after 2 and 5-year upcycles, it said.

It also expects a sharp correction in commodity prices to weigh on industrial exports.

The company’s North America orders have fallen 25 percent at 21,000 units against 27,900 units MoM. While its orders on YoY basis fell 44 percent.

It sees the company staring at an earnings downgrade cycle.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 7, 2019 09:12 am

tags #Bharat Forge #Stocks Views

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.