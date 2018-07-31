CLSA, Credit Suisse raise target price on HDFC post Q1 results

Most global brokerage firms maintain their rating on HDFC post-June quarter results but raised their target price up to Rs 2480 which translates into an upside of over 22 percent from current levels.

HDFC or Housing Development Finance Corporation reported a 54 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in profit at Rs 2,190 crore for June quarter FY19 helped by a healthy growth in interest income and assets under management.

The Keki Mistry-led non-banking finance company (NBFC) and largest mortgage player had reported a fall in net profit a year ago at Rs 1,424.5 crore.

The adjustment or impact because of the new Ind AS accounting standards (from Indian GAAP) was a reduction in profit by Rs 127.95 crore in Q1FY18 from Rs 1,552 crore.

A Reuters' poll had estimated a 37 percent rise in profit to Rs 2,143 crore.

Net interest income (NII) during the quarter jumped 20 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,890 crore as compared with Rs 2,412 crore in the June quarter last year.

Most global brokerage firms maintain their rating on HDFC but raised their 12-month target price:

JPMorgan: Overweight| Target Rs 2,300

JPMorgan maintains an overweight rating on HDFC post Q1 results with a target price of Rs 2300. The mortgage lender reported a stable performance with 18 percent loan growth which is a healthy sign.

Spreads and asset quality remain well controlled. The stock is the best play to capture property up cycle which could start in 2018.

CLSA: Buy| Raise target price to Rs 2,480

CLSA maintains a buy rating on HDFC post Q1 results but raised its 12-month target price to Rs 2,480 from Rs 2430 earlier. Healthy growth in core business with stable spreads are some key positive takeaways from June quarter results.

The global investment bank expects healthy growth in core earnings for FY18-21CL. CLSA sees its ROE expanding to 17 percent in the FY18-21 period.

Credit Suisse: Outperform| Raise target to Rs 2,350

Credit Suisse maintains an outperform rating on HDFC post Q1 results but raised its 12-month target price to Rs 2,350 from Rs 2,250 earlier.

The net interest income (NII) growth was robust led by strong AUM growth. The asset quality remained stable while the credit costs dropped on the transition to IND-AS. The stock is trading at attractive valuations given loan growth and sustained profitability, said the note.