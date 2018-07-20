CLSA, Citigroup, Nomura maintains their rating on Kotak Bank; see up to 16% upside

Global brokerage firms such as CLSA, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Nomura, and Deutsche Bank maintains their rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank post Q1 results despite the rise in provisions but the long-term story of the bank stays intact.

Citigroup has the most aggressive target price for Kotak Bank post Q1 results. The global investment bank raised its target price to Rs 1565, from Rs 1430 earlier which translates into an upside of nearly 16 percent from Thursday’s closing price of Rs 1350.

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank posted a 12.3 percent rise in its first-quarter net profit missing estimates, on the back of a 130.5 percent increase in provisions. The bank posted a net profit of Rs 1,024.94 crore in Q1 compared to Rs 912.73 crore YoY.

The bank’s net interest income grew by 15 percent to Rs 2,583 crore in Q1 from Rs 2,246 crore in the year-ago period. Provisions rose to Rs 469.63 crore in the quarter ended June 30 from Rs 203.74 crore YoY.

On a consolidated basis (including subsidiaries), Kotak Bank posted a 17 percent growth YOY in its net profit at Rs 1,574 crore for Q1.

The net interest margin stood at 4.3 percent for the first quarter. Advances as on June 30, 2018, were up 24 percent to Rs 1.76 lakh crore.

Here’s how other brokerages reacted to Kotak Bank Q1 results:

CLSA: Outperform| Target: Rs 1500

CLSA maintains an outperform rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank with a target price of Rs 1500. The valuations seem to be on the higher side for a 15 percent return on equity (RoE), but the global investment bank sees 24 percent CAGR over FY18-21. It advises investors to watch out for asset quality in the unsecured retail loan segment.

NOMURA: Buy| Target: Rs 1,400

Nomura maintains a buy rating on Kotak Bank post Q1 results with a target price of Rs 1400. The performance was in-line with estimates. The net interest margin (NIM) miss seems temporary due to the lagged impact of MCLR pricing.

The bank will continue to grow cautiously. The risks to medium/long-term asset quality will be limited, said the note. Nomura expects the stock to consolidate in the near term.

Morgan Stanley: Outperform| Target: Rs 1435

Morgan Stanley maintains an outperform rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank post Q1 results with a target price of Rs 1435. The stock has significant scope for revenue growth. The asset quality was good with stable GNPL ratio.

Deutsche Bank: Buy| Target: Rs 1475

Deutsche Bank maintains a buy rating on Kotak Bank post Q1 results with a target price of Rs 1475. The June quarter was slightly soft for the bank, but core trend remains strong.

The global investment bank expects the earnings CAGR of 32 percent. The loan growth sustains in the mid-20s and the liability franchise is likely to gain traction in the near future.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.