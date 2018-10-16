Closing Bell: Sensex rises nearly 300 pts, Nifty tad below 10,600; RIL, ICICI, HDFC lead

Infosys Q2 Earnings:

Country's second largest software services company Infosys has reported 13.8 percent sequential growth in second quarter consolidated profit at Rs 4,110 crore.

Consolidated revenue grew by 7.7 percent to Rs 20,609 crore compared to Rs 19,128 crore in previous quarter.

“We are delighted with broad-based growth across all business segments and geographies during the quarter. This is a testimony to strong client relationships, digital led full service capabilities, and intense focus on the needs of clients," Salil Parekh, CEO and MD said.

Revenue in dollar terms increased 3.2 percent quarter-on-quarter to $2,921 million and 4.2 percent in constant currency.

Large deal wins at over $2 billion during the quarter demonstrate increased client relevance and also give better growth visibility for the near-term, he added.

The company has maintained its full year constant currency revenue growth guidance at 6-8 percent and EBIT margin at 22-24 percent