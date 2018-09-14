Closing Bell: Thank God it’s Friday! Sensex ends over 370 points higher, Nifty ends above 11,500; midcaps outperform

IPO update for Bharti’s Africa business: Bharti Airtel has chosen UBS, JP Morgan and Citi to coordinate the London initial public offering of its Africa business, two sources familiar with the matter said.

In February Bharti Airtel Ltd said the holding company for its Africa operations was looking at a potential IPO. The appointment of banks for a London listing is a sign the process is progressing.

Bharti Airtel and the banks declined to comment. The company has not given a timeframe for the listing to happen.

The sources declined to comment on the valuation of the Africa operations but the business represents just over a quarter of the revenue of the listed entity, which has a $20 billion market capitalisation.

(Source: Reuters)