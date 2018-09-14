Closing Bell: Thank God it’s Friday! Sensex ends over 370 points higher, Nifty ends above 11,500; midcaps outperform

Live now
Sep 14, 2018 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IPO update for Bharti’s Africa business: Bharti Airtel has chosen UBS, JP Morgan and Citi to coordinate the London initial public offering of its Africa business, two sources familiar with the matter said.
In February Bharti Airtel Ltd said the holding company for its Africa operations was looking at a potential IPO. The appointment of banks for a London listing is a sign the process is progressing.
Bharti Airtel and the banks declined to comment. The company has not given a timeframe for the listing to happen.
The sources declined to comment on the valuation of the Africa operations but the business represents just over a quarter of the revenue of the listed entity, which has a $20 billion market capitalisation.
(Source: Reuters)
Market at Close: Thank God its' Friday indeed for investors as benchmark indices managed to close the week on a very strong note. The Nifty has ended above 11,500-mark.
There was buying visible across all the sectors, with maximum gains visible among banks, automobiles, metals, and pharmaceuticals as well. Huge gains in the midcaps segment also boosted market sentiment. The Nifty Midcap ended with gains of 2 percent.
At the close of market hours, the Sensex ended up 372.68 points or 0.99% at 38090.64, while the Nifty closed higher by 145.30 points or 1.28% at 11515.20.
The market breadth is positive as 1,797 shares advanced, against a decline of 834 shares, while 183 shares were unchanged.
Vedanta, Bharti Airtel, Indiabulls Housing and BPCL have gained the most, while Coal India, Infosys and HCL Tech have lost the most.
JUST IN: Astec Life’s Board has approved merger of the company with Godrej Agrovet. Shares of the firm jumped over 12 percent intraday.
Market Update: The market has extended extends gains in the last hour of trading on Friday. The Nifty has hit 11,500-mark, while the Sensex has soared over 400 points.
The Sensex is up 400.04 points at 38,118.00, while the Nifty up 150.10 points at 11,520. About 1749 shares have advanced, 772 shares declined, and 181 shares are unchanged.
Axis Bank, Sun Pharma among top 5 stocks with strong fundamentals
We believe that the negative sentiment in the forex and the bond market could continue for a while in the absence of any concrete measures by the policymakers
Sakuma Exports approves sub division of equity shares: Company board approved sub-division of equity shares of the company from the existing face value of Rs 10 per equity share to face value of Re 1 per equity share, subject to approval of the members of the company.
It also approved raising funds by issue of equity shares, as may be permitted, by way of a qualified institutions placement (QIP)/ Foreign portfolio Investment (FPI) or any other placement for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 800 crore.
Buzzing: Shares of Ashok Leyland added 3 percent after winning of another order from Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC).
The company today announced the winning of another order from BRTC for the supply of 200 Ashok Leyland buses. The order is for single decker AC buses which includes intercity AC buses as well as city AC buses.
These completely built-up (CBU) units for BRTC will be procured against a tender under Indian Line of Credit.
IFCI revises benchmark rates: The company has revised its benchmark rates w.e.f. September 14, 2018. The short term benchmark rate (IBR-ST) has been revised from 9.10 percent p.a. to 9.20 percent p.a., with monthly rests.
IFCI Benchmark Rate (IBR) for long term loans has been revised from 10.40 percent p.a. to 10.60 percent p.a., with monthly rests.
Buzzing: Share price of Engineers India advanced 3 percent as company is going to acquires government's 100 percent stake in Projects and Development India (PDIL).
The company's board in its meeting held on September 13 considered the proposal for acquisition of 100 percent paid-up share capital of PDIL from President of India, acting through the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers and given the approval of bidding for the same by way of share acquisition route, company said in release.
RUPEE HOVERS AROUND 71.78/$:
The rupee is trading marginally off its high points and hovering around 71.79 per US dollar mark. On a year to date basis, the currency has fallen over 12 percent.
Kwality falls on the back of poor June quarter numbers
Shares of Kwality shed 4.6 percent intraday Friday after company reported poor numbers for the quarter ended June 2018.
The company's Q1 (April-June) quarter net profit was down at Rs 1 crore against Rs 28 crore for the same period last year.
Revenue was down 19 percent at Rs 1,262 crore against Rs 1,572 crore.
VEDANTA SOARS ON DISCOVERY OF GAS IN BAY OF BENGAL
Shares of Vedanta gained over 5 percent as investors cheered it discovering natural gas in Krishna Godavari basin block in Bay of Bengal.
In a regulatory filing, mining baron Anil Agarwal's company which had recently merged oil explorer Cairn India with itself, said it has notified the oil ministry and the upstream regulator Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) about the discovery in well A3-2 in block KG-OSN-2009/3.
Vedanta holds 100 per cent participating interest in the block.
"A3-2 is the first exploration well drilled within the KG-OSN-2009/3 block," it said. "Multiple reservoir zones were encountered in the Mesozoic rift formation between the depths of 3351-3944 meters with indications of hydrocarbon during drilling and formation evaluations."
(With inputs from PTI)
Buzzing stock: Shares of NBCC gained over 5 percent after it informed of buying out 100 percent government stake in consultancy firm HSCC for Rs 285 crore.
"DIPAM intimated vide letter dated September 13, 2018 that NBCC has been selected as the buyer for 100 percent strategic disinvestment of HSCC at a bid amount of Rs 285 crore," NBCC said in a filing to the BSE.
The government last October invited bids from similarly placed central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) for buying out entire 100 percent stake in HSCC, along with management control.
Market Update: Equities have gathered steam in the afternoon session, with the Sensex reclaiming 38,000, rising over 300 points. The Nifty has soared over 100 points and is trading near 11,500-mark.
Intense buying is visible across major sectors, with banks, auto, metals and pharmaceuticals leading the gainers’ chart. Adding to the strength is a surge in midcaps, with the Nifty Midcap index soaring over 1 percent.
The Sensex is up 295.38 points or 0.78% at 38013.34, and the Nifty up 116.60 points or 1.03% at 11486.50. The market breadth is positive as 1,705 shares advanced, against a decline of 713 shares, while 168 shares were unchanged.
STOCK ALERT: Shares of HCC rose 3 percent after it filed a draft letter of offer with SEBI and exchanges for rights issue.
IT’S A SWEET DEAL: Sugar stocks have extended their gain from Wednesday, led Mawana Sugars, Avadh Sugar, Uttam Sugar, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Sakthi Sugars which zoomed up to 20 percent after government approved hiking the price of ethanol produced directly from sugarcane juice for blending in petrol by 25 percent .
MUTUAL FUND NEWS: BOI AXA Mutual Fund has sought the Securities and Exchange Board of India's approval to launch BOI AXA Small Cap Fund, an open-ended equity scheme predominantly investing in small cap stocks.
The scheme will invest at least 65 percent of its assets in equity and equity-related instruments of small cap companies, up to 35 percent in equity and equity-related instruments of companies other than small cap companies.
It also has the provision to invest up to 35 percent in debt and money market instruments and up to 10 percent in units issued by real estate and infrastructure investment trusts
Asian markets update: News agency Reuters reported that shares across most of Asia rose on Friday on expectations that the United States and China could launch a fresh round of trade talks, and as a surprisingly sharp interest rate hike in crisis-hit Turkey supported the lira and global risk appetite.
But stocks in China fell amid lingering uncertainty over the outlook for trade.
“What the market wants is some degree of certainty,” said Jim McCafferty, head of Equity Research, Asia ex-Japan at Nomura.
“I think everyone knows that the trade deal might not be as optimistic as it might have been in ... June or July, and it might be negative for many Chinese companies. But the fact that there’s no certainty there is one reason that investors are staying on the sidelines.”
News of a possible new round of talks between Washington and Beijing comes even as the trade war between the world’s two largest economies looks set to escalate.
JUST IN: Alembic Pharma has received a nod from US Food and Drug Administration for generic version of Kazano tablet. It is used to address Type-2 diabetes.
Just In: August WPI inflation at 4.53 percent versus 5.09 percent, MoM. Food inflation at -2.25 percent and fuel & power inflation at 17.73 percent.
TATA ELXSI RISES ON EXTENDING TIE UP WITH AIRTEL: Shares of Tata Elxsi rose 2 percent after it extended its partnership with Airtel’s DTH service arm.
In an exchange filing, the company said that its alliance was being extended with Airtel Digital TV to deliver an engaging digital platform for customers.
As part of this, Tata Elxsi will build the application software for the company’s innovative hybrid set-top-box, Internet TV.
“We are working together to innovate next generation experiences for subscribers. We see exciting future possibilities with technologies such as AI, multi-modal interfaces such as voice and gesture, and seamless access to content - both online and offline,” said KP Sreekumar, VP and Head of Broadcast Business at Tata Elxsi said in an exchange filing.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches Neostigmine Methylsulfate Injection in US market: Shares of Dr Reddys Laboratories gained 2.5 percent after company launched Neostigmine Methylsulfate Injection in US market.
The company launched Neostigmine Methylsulfate Injection, USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Bloxiverz (Neostigmine Methylsulfate) Injection approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). Dr Reddy's Neostigmine Methylsulfate Injection, USP is available in 5 mg/10 ml and 10 mg/10 ml multi-dose vials.
Living through the Lehman Brothers and US subprime crisis made me stronger: Dipan Mehta
There were rumors of brokers facing liquidity crisis but no defaults were reported and that demonstrated the strength and resilience of our settlement and risk management systems.
Cadila Healthcare rises nearly 3% on USFDA final approval: Share price of Cadila Healthcare rose nearly 3 percent as Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Risedronate Sodium Delayed-Release Tablets, 35 mg.
It will be manufactured at the group’s formulations manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad.
Risedronate is a medicine of bisphosphonate group that alters bone formation and breakdown in the body. This can slow bone loss and may help prevent bone fractures.
This medicine is used to treat osteoporosis in women, caused by menopause.