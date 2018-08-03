Closing Bell: Thank God it’s Friday! Bulls charge as Sensex ends 390 pts higher, Nifty tops 11,350

Market at Close: Buying counters were buzzing across all sectors for the market on Friday, which pushed benchmark indices higher. The Sensex ended the day almost 400 points higher, Nifty managed to scale past 11,350.

The Sensex is up 391.00 points or 1.05% at 37556.16, while the Nifty is up 116.10 points or 1.03% at 11360.80. The market breadth is positive as 1,736 shares advanced, 942 shares declined, while 158 shares are unchanged.

Banks, metals and FMCG were the major sectoral gainers, while midcaps too saw a big gain; up almost a percent. Axis Bank, Vedanta, and Indiabulls Housing were the top gainers, while Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, and Tech Mahindra have lost the most.